Corsicana & Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.2% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

