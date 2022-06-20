Corsicana & Co. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

