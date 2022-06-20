Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,906 shares of company stock worth $300,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 65.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Coupa Software by 368.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.