Cowen Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $520.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

