Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.40) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays set a GBX 5,040 ($61.17) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.43).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,497.50 ($42.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,763.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,779.47. The firm has a market cap of £79.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,034.73). Insiders have acquired a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

