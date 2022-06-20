Credit Suisse Group Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,200.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.16. Diageo has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

