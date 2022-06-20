Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

CWEGF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

