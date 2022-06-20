CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 899,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,956,384.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $884,055. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $2,495,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

