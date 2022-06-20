CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubicFarm Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.