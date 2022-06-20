Cubiex Market Capitalization Achieves $44,924.30 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $44,924.30 and $6.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.01647762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

