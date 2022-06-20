CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

