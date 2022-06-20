DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.92 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $93.26 million and $1.92 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00110415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00970451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00084963 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013361 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,365 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

