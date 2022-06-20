DAOventures (DVD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,220.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $119,184.53 and approximately $3,220.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

