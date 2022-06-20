Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

