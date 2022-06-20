DDKoin (DDK) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $104,170.67 and $1,432.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006876 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004884 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.