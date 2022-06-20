DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.0862 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $15,060.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

