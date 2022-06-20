Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.72. 76,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,120. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.13 and a 200 day moving average of $376.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

