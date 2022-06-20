DeGate Price Hits $0.12 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $31,359.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.01154609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00107725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00080851 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00492237 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

