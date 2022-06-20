Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondHead by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at $121,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHHC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,713. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

