Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,691 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.94. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,920. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.