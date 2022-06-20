Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,200 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.99. 798,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071,944. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.36 and a 52 week high of $193.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
