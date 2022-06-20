Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,500 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 465,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of KSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. 25,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,566. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56.

