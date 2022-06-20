Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $172.47. 338,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,195. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.91. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

