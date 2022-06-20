Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $6,789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

CRM stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.26. 473,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,947,322. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.