Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $477,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 377,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,192. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.