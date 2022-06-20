Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,150,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,602. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.