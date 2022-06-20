Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $632,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Boeing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. 611,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $180.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

