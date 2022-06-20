Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,518 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 1.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of XPO Logistics worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,570. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.79. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

