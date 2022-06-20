Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.