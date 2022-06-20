Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

MU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,711. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

