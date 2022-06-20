Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55). 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

The company has a market cap of £32.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.95.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

