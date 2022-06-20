Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55). 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).
The company has a market cap of £32.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.95.
Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)
