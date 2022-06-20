Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Tops $64,128.35

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $64,128.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,519.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.18 or 0.05390991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00256108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00574440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00078306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00565487 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,066,241 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

