DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
BOOM opened at $17.52 on Friday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $341.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
