DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM opened at $17.52 on Friday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $341.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.