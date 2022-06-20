Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.33.

DG opened at $230.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.12. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

