Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0935

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Efforce has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Efforce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $49.30 million and $592,020.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io . Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

