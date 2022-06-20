Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $66.44 million and approximately $464,830.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,922,254,733 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

