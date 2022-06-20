Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $290.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

