Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

NYSE ERF opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

