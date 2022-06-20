EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in EQT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in EQT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

NYSE:EQT traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 568,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,716. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

