Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.92.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $173.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.65. Equifax has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

