Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.47. 49,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

