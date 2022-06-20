Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,930 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average of $273.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

