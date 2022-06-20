Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.29 on Monday, hitting $360.79. 267,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

