Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,591. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

