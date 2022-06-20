Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 473,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

