Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.44. 86,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

