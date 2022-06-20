Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. 988,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

