Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

