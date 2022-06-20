Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 273,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after acquiring an additional 145,850 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $206.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

