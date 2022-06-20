Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.1% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $582.26. 36,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

